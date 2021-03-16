Headkrack breaks down what’s going in hip hop today. The music documentary series Behind The Music is making a return with episodes spotlighting Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Huey Lewis, and LL Cool J. In other news, Rich the Kid was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon at LAX. The rapper was caught going through the airport with a loaded firearm in his carry-on luggage.

Hip-Hop Spot: Behind The Music Is Making A Return + Rich The Kid Arrested At LAX For Gun Possession [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

