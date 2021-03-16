Style & Fashion
Virgil Abloh Reacts To Fake Leaks Of Upcoming Off-White x Nike Dunks

The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Black & White

Source: Gareth Cattermole/BFC / Getty

Virgil Abloh is often roasted for his designs, but this time he flipped the switch.

When he’s not killing his role as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear, the designer is putting together some of the most hyped sneakers in collaboration with Nike. The king of Off-White puts his spin on classic Nike silhouettes that sell out instantly, so fans of the kicks are always waiting for new iterations to drop.

Because the hype is so real, leaks are constantly found on social media– the only problem is that some mock-ups prove to be fake. This time around, Abloh himself reacted to some fakes posted on by well-known sneaker source, py_rates_.

The account holder posted a photo of what was supposedly a forthcoming project between Abloh and Nike, dubbed “The 20,” a follow up to “The Ten,” which was his first 10 pair of sneakers that originally released. The photo is of 20 pairs of Dunks in different colors that are similar to Abloh’s drops from 2020. The caption also depicted that the final products may differ as the massive collection was set to drop this Fall.

However, it appears the py_rates__ got the wrong information this time around because Abloh commented on the Instagram post, saying, “I couldn’t pick this many bad colorways if I tried,” alongside a laughing emoji.

Now that Abloh has shot down the designs, no one knows when the next Nike X Off-White sneakers could be dropping, as the sneakers will likely have the SNKRS app and Twitter in disarray upon release.

Virgil Abloh Reacts To Fake Leaks Of Upcoming Off-White x Nike Dunks  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

