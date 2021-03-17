Amin Joseph On Playing Uncle Jerome In Snowfall, John Singleton + The Govt. Role In Crack Epidemic [WATCH]

Actor Amin Joseph joined Headkrack​ on The Morning Hustle​ to discuss what we can expect from the latest season of Snowfall & what may happen to his character Uncle Jerome. He also touched on the impact the show felt after losing John Singleton, what he’s learned personally through the process of creating the show, and his personal favorite episode of all time.

