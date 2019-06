FROM PAGE SIX: Rumor has it that Chris Brown is having trouble finding a suitable venue for his 21st birthday on May 5. Sources say Brown was shopping the event to clubs in New York, Miami and Las Vegas. But some promoters were hesitant to book the troubled singer because,

“They don’t want to mess up their relationship, or their potential relationship, with Rihanna.”

He’s now looking for private homes or restaurants in Manhattan. A Brown spokesman had no comment.

The boy still can’t catch a break.