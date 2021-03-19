News
HomeNews

‘This Needs To Happen’: Black Lawmakers Stage Second Push For Shalanda Young To Lead The OMB

More than two weeks after Neera Tanden withdrew her name, Shalanda Young's nomination for the role continues to sit idle as the White House considers a list of other nominees. 

Hot 96.3 Text Contest 970x90

UPDATED: 9:44 a.m. ET, March 19, 2021 —

Black congressional leaders are doubling down in their efforts to negotiate talks with the Biden administration over the director vacancy in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

More than two weeks after Neera Tanden withdrew her name, Shalanda Young‘s nomination for the lead role sits idle as the White House considers a list of other nominees.

“I assume that they’re complying with whatever process they’ve established, but I’m definitely gonna weigh in,” Rep. Barbara Lee told Politico.

Young, a Capitol Hill veteran with over a decade of experience was nominated as Deputy Director of the OMB, which would make her second in command.

“There is no one else who brings her depth of experience, or congressional relationships and understanding of the budget process, who has already been vetted and who has the support of Democrats and Republicans,” said Rep. Steven Horsford. “This needs to happen.” Horsford, the 1st Vice Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, has led efforts between the White House and Caucus members. The Hispanic Caucus also backs Young as a nominee for OMB director.

Insiders claim the White House is waiting for the Senate to vote on Young’s confirmation which is slated to take place next week.

“I am looking forward to the president naming her as the director and the Senate confirming her as quickly as possible,” Horsford continued.

President Joe Biden is apparently facing pressure from AAPI advocacy groups who want representation after Tanden, an Indian-American, stepped down due to pressure over resurfaced Tweets that criticized Republican and Democrat Leaders.

“It would be a shame for anybody to say ‘Well I’ve done enough for Black women so I’ll find somebody else to put at OMB,’” said Majority Whip Jim Clyburn. “No, she deserves to be there because of her experiences and because of her qualifications.”

Original story:

President Joe Biden will need to go back to the drawing board regarding fulfilling the director role for the Office of Management and Budget after Neera Tanden withdrew her nomination, facing fierce opposition in the Senate confirmation process.

“Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities,” Tanden said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The belief is that Shalanda Young, who was nominated for OMB deputy director, will serve as head of OMB until a nominee is selected.

Republicans and Democrats are eyeing Young in hopes that she will be named as the next nominee to lead the OMB office in the director’s seat. Because of her lengthy career working as a top aide in Congress, Young seemingly has the bipartisan support she would need if her name was to advance.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter account for the congressional Black Caucus tweeted endorsed Young for OMB Director.

In addition House Democratic leaders Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn endorsed Young with a statement on Wednesday.

“We have worked closely with her for several years and highly recommend her for her intellect, her deep expertise on the federal budget and her determination to ensure that our budget reflects our values as a nation,” the statement reads.

“You may be more than deputy,” Sen. John Kennedy told Young during her first confirmation hearing on Tuesday. “I don’t expect you to comment on that.”

Young, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native, served as a top aide on the House Committee on Appropriations for 14 years. In 2017 she was named Democratic staff director of the committee. Prior to her time as staff director, she worked as a Presidential Management Fellow at the National Institute of Health.

“The president thinks so highly of her he nominated her to be the deputy director of OMB, which is a very senior and significant job and role in the administration,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

“I will reserve his space for him making his own decision about who is going to lead the budget department,” she continued. “We certainly know there’s lots of support on Capitol Hill. And again, he thinks so highly of her he nominated her to serve in a senior role.”

Psaki warned that a nominee would not be announced this week. A report by CBS News confirmed Biden is considering his deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed, and Gene Sperling, a former White House economic advisor under President Clinton and Barack Obama.

Tanden, along with other nominees of color bound for top ranking or cabinet positions, were met with opposition from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee over the last week. Tanden’s nomination fell short after she was accused of making harsh criticisms towards prominent Republicans and Democrats on Twitter. Tanden’s nomination was heralded as an important moment for American history. If confirmed, she would have been the first Indian American to hold a cabinet position.

Only 13 of Biden’s 23 cabinet-level nominees who have to pass Senate approval have been confirmed.

SEE ALSO:

Senate Confirms Cecilia Rouse As The First Black Person To Chair The Council of Economic Advisers

Senate Confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Becomes Second Black Woman To Serve As UN Ambassador

Biden cabinet collage

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

19 photos Launch gallery

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

Continue reading Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden’s Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

[caption id="attachment_4078092" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Alex Wong / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 2:50 p.m. ET, Jan. 15, 2021: The promise to have a cabinet that “looks like America” has been more than kept by Joe Biden. In fact, it’s been all but a mandate as the new president is set to have the most diverse group of executive branch leaders and presidential advisers in U.S. history. And while history is being made on a number of fronts for the esteemed group - a record number of women have been named, for instance -- Biden’s commitment to making it a point of emphasis to designate Black people for powerful and influential positions has been nothing short of impressive. Oh, did we mention that Biden also has the shrewd political -- and legal -- expertise of a Black woman vice president to lean on? Kamala Harris is expected to play an outsized role in Biden’s administration in a departure from the subtle functions traditionally expected from vice presidents. Biden had to fill more than four dozen roles, from his chief of staff through the U.S. attorney general, neither of whom is Black. But at the same time, Biden has put multiple Black people in a position to make history and work in capacities that, if done well, can not only make a serious difference but will also do so at a time when their consequential roles are arguably needed more than ever by the U.S. government. [caption id="attachment_4078091" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty[/caption] In other words, Biden didn’t just nominate another Black person to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, an office that many presidents have relegated to African Americans. Yes, did name a Black person to lead HUD. But reduce his choice would be short-sighted in this particular case -- especially since he named one of the most impressive Black leaders America has today. Marcia Fudge is no Ben Carson. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. And for all the Black people Biden nominated for Biden’s cabinet or named as his top advisers, there were many, many others who were also under consideration. Household names like Stacey Abrams, whose voting rights organization Fair Fight's groundwork in Georgia helped flipping the state blue for the first time in 30 years with election results that all but sewed up Biden's historic election. She is also widely credited with helping to secure this month’s runoff elections that gave Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate. However, it’s been reported she has her sights set on avenging her gubernatorial loss in 2018 when she fell victim to a massive Republican-led voter suppression effort. Other familiar names of Black people Biden reportedly considered for his cabinet include, but certainly were not limited to Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama, and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. But Biden also reportedly considered Black people for high-profile jobs despite their lack of immediate name recognition.  For instance, Darrell Blocker, who has more than 30 of experience in the U.S. intelligence community, specializes in counterterrorism, security and intelligence, with a focus on Africa, Iran and North Korea, and has served in 10 foreign countries. He could have easily been nominated for CIA director. And Raphael Bostic, the first African American president of one of the 12 Federal Reserve regional banks, is certainly qualified to lead the Treasury Department. Biden ultimately decided to go with other, equally qualified choices for those two cabinet positions. But he did name a Black Treasury deputy. There was a little controversy over Biden's decision for who to lead the Department of Agriculture (USDA), which has been accused of ignoring Black farmers' pleas for federal assistance. Civil rights activists described Biden's choice of Tom Vilsack, a white man who served in that same role under Obama, as a snub to Shirley Sherrod, the Black woman and former Agriculture employee who Vilsack fired under unfortunate circumstances. [caption id="attachment_4078051" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Mark Wilson / Getty[/caption] Sherrod, who served as the USDA’s Georgia Director of Rural Development, was fired after Vilsack viewed a nefariously edited 38-second video clip provided by Andrew Breitbart — for whom the racist, right-wing online news site is named — during an address she gave to the NAACP that was presented to seem like she refused federal assistance to a white farmer because of the color of his skin. The full, unedited video was later published showing that Sherrod actually told the audience she was able to use the encounter as a learning mechanism in the broader context of race relations and felt even more compelled to help the white farmer. Sherrod rebuffed offers from Vilsack and Obama to reinstate her employment in a role that was in a completely different capacity from the one she had been working. In was in that context that Biden still decided Vilsack was the best candidate for the job. With that said, Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. That has continued since his election, including with his transition team that is stacked with Black policy leaders. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Could Biden have named Black folks? Of course. Did he leave Black folks hanging with his cabinet picks, though? That's a question this writer cannot answer. But perhaps the below list of Black people shaping up to be a key part of Biden’s historic administration can.

‘This Needs To Happen’: Black Lawmakers Stage Second Push For Shalanda Young To Lead The OMB  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
‘This Needs To Happen’: Black Lawmakers Stage Second…
 10 hours ago
03.19.21
Photos
Close