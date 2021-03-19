STREAMED: Benny The Butcher Drops “The Plugs I Met 2,” Lil Tjay, Polo G, & Fivio Foreign Connect On “Headshot” & More

Lil Tjay feat. Polo G, Fivio Foreign — “Headshot”

Lil Tjay climbed into the Billboard Hot 100 with his 6LACK-assisted single, “Calling My Phone.” Now, the rising rapper-singer follows up on that success with a street-inspired banger, “Headshot.” The new joint features Fivio Foreign and Polo G with production from TnTXD, Tahj Money, D Mac, Bordeaux, Non Native, and 101 Slide.

Polo kicks things off: “I’m the one who tried to make a way when I was strugglin’ / I remember rain, sleet or snow, I was hustlin’ / Know the feds watching, middle fingers to the government / Glock in this Louis pouch, I ain’t tusslin’.”

Tjay adds: “Hundred thousand on my neck for the chain / Trying to go out like a vet in the game / Put respect on my name / No security, I flex with a gang, I’m a real one.”

Using his trademark ad-libs, Fivio Foreign delivers his own sauce on a verse. “I feel like the man of the hour / This gun on me, I’m demanding the power.”

It looks like the trio shot a music video together, though that hasn’t been released at press time. For now, enjoy the single below.

Benny The Butcher — The Plugs I Met 2

Benny The Butcher teamed up with producer Harry Fraud for the second installment of his The Plugs I Met series. The 9-song EP follows 2019’s original.

The project boasts big name guests like Jim Jones, French Montana, 2 Chainz, and Rick Hyde, among others. It includes soulful production for Benny to talk about his journey to success over.

“Dream big, just look what my team did,” he raps on “No Instructions.” “They tried to box us in, like the game seemed rigged / These real facts and I used to trap where the fiends live / How he rap about gats, but don’t actually squeeze his / Okay, I see, y’all believe these rappers if you want / Let them convince you to do what they’ve never done / They’re just trying to sell records, it’s all a front / But principles come first when you’re one of us.”

Butcher talks about how he feels with this album’s release in the intro to the “Plug Talk” music video, which features Chainz. “I feel wonderful,” he says, reflecting on a difficult year. “I feel like the President of the United States of America. I’m in business with three millionaires. I’m about hustling. I used to live in the projects three years ago.”

Eve — Scorpion (Deluxe)

It’s been two decades since Eve dropped her beloved Scorpion LP. In honor of this milestone, the Grammy-winning MC unveils a deluxe edition for fans of the longtime favorite.

“It’s crazy it’s been 20 years since Scorpion dropped,” Eve said in a statement. “I remember the whole process of putting that album together, so many great moments and working with amazing artists and producers and of course winning a Grammy!”

The new version includes remastered songs and four bonus cuts. “The tracks have lasted the test of time musically,” she added. “It’s the perfect time for a re-release. I hope you enjoy listening to the record and the added 4 bonus remixes with this special edition!”

Gwen Stefani, DMX, The LOX, Stephen Marley, Damian Marley, Drag-On, Da Brat, Trina, and Teena Marie are all featured on this project, which also includes production by Dr. Dre, Scott Storch, Swizz Beatz, Teflon Da Don, and more. Listen to the deluxe edition below.

Guapdad 4000 & !llmind — 1176

Guapdad 4000 and !illmind decided to link up on 1176. The collaborative LP features 14 songs and includes Buddy, Tish Hyman, and P-Lo.

“Whenever you hear this, I hope you feel the authenticity,” Guapdad explains on the outro, “Stoop Kid.” “I’m reflecting on before I had anything to maintain. In a world where we got pandemics, quarantines, and we can’t go to road or make money like we used to, I needed to make this album for myself, so I could get passed it.”

The collaboration puts Guapdad beside one of the industry’s most respected producers. “If !llmind had a power it would be to shape shift, he can do anything,” Guap said, according to Pop Inquirer. “Something like this comes in handy when you need to tell the full spectrum of your story like I did in this music. I had no idea we would stumble upon something this magical though but I guess I should have known that linking up with my Filipino brother would enhance my super powers!”

!illmind concurred. ““Guapdad is literally one of the most talented artists I’ve ever come across,” he said, as per Pop Inquirer. “I had such a blast working with him on this project and even though we’re from opposite coasts, we are similar in so many ways. He brought the best out of me on this project and made my job easy. The music is crazy!”

Talib Kweli & Diamond D feat. Busta Rhymes — “The Quiet One”

Talib Kweli and Diamond D are joining forces as Gotham. Their joint project won’t come out until at least next month, but the duo teamed up with Busta Rhymes for their new single, “The Quiet One.”

“What have I become?” Kweli asks himself on the track. “I was never the quiet one / Been the voice of the people for my entire run / 1991, that’s when I begun.”

Elsewhere on the cut, Busta also reflects on his legacy. “You dumb?” he asks. “You know we kill people for fun / You ain’t gotta wait until ‘Unsung’ / To look at the God I’ve become.”

“One of the first well-known producers to ever show me love in this music business was the legend Diamond D,” Kweli said in a statement, as per 2DopeBoyz. “I was raised on his music… As a Bronx native, his sound represents the best, most original hip-hop in the world. New York City.”

Listen to “The Quiet One” below.

