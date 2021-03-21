Preview of IRT Play No. 6; Conversation continues on COVID Vaccine

The cast members from the stage play PNC presents NO.6 gives us a preview of the play written by TJ Young. Michael Stewart Allen and LaKesha Lorene who play Kelly and Felicia join us LIVE.

As city-wide riots approach their neighborhood, a Black family shelters in their apartment above the small dry-cleaning business they own. When they find themselves protecting an intoxicated White man from the street, tensions inside the apartment amplify and secrets are revealed. Inspired by the killing of a young Black man by Cincinnati police in 2001, the play bears witness to the ongoing violence against Black citizens while reaching for the possibility of hope. Virtual Tickets and more info available now at https://www.irtlive.com/plays-and-events/2020-2021-Season/no-6

Plus we continue taking new callers in our conversation about taking the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

