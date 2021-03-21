Family Of Texas Man Who Died In Police Custody After Use Of Excessive Force Calls For Arrest Of Officers

The family of Marvin David Scott III, a 26-year-old Texas man who died in police custody, are urging for the involved officers to face harsher disciplinary action than being placed on administrative leave.
Scott’s family claims his untimely death was a result of excessive force, where seven officers restrained Scott while employing pepper spray and a spit hood. In response, seven involved officers have been placed on leave.
The Texas Rangers and the Collin County Sherriff’s Department have launched separate investigations into the matter.
Can we please talk about Marvin David Scott III he was killed in police custody over a marijuana charge. pic.twitter.com/G7reYbaOLp
— aj (@MsPilotJones) March 19, 2021
Last week members of the Allen Police Department arrested Scott at an outlet mall for possession of marijuana.
Scott was arrested after concerned family members say they called for help during a mental health crisis. His family contends he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was prescribed medicine for treatment. Prior to the most recent incidence, his family said he has not had an episode in at least a year.
Scott was taken to a nearby hospital, but was eventually released and booked in the Collin County jail around 6:22 p.m. Officers say they observed Scott exhibiting “strange behavior” in the booking area and was eventually strapped to a bed. While officers attempted to restrain him, Scott broke free, prompting officers to use pepper spray and cover his head with a spit hood around 10:22 p.m. He eventually became unresponsive and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Civil rights attorney S. Lee Merritt represents Scott’s family and backs their call for transparency. He claims that officers made a series of abuses, including kneeling on Scott to keep him from moving, and using a technique where one officer shoved his finger into a pressure point beneath Scott’s jaw, pushing his head upward.
“Kneeling on someone until they stop moving is something that, foreseeably, could lead to their death,” Merritt told The Dallas Morning News.
“They still couldn’t silence him, and so they pepper-sprayed him,” Merritt said, noting that Scott suffered from asthma. “Your natural response to being pepper-sprayed is to spit.”
Merritt says that because of Scott’s past arrests due to his mental health condition, he should have been medically treated.
On Friday Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner held a news conference where he confirmed a majority of Merritt’s account.
“The family is upset. The community is upset. I’m upset,” Skinner said. “The death of this young man is a profound tragedy, and we have an obligation to uncover the full and complete truth … and that’s exactly what the Texas Rangers and my internal affairs investigators are doing at this moment.”
Skinner says that video footage related to Scott’s death exists, but will not be made available to the family until after the investigation. There is no official timing on how long that could take, but it’s estimated it can take up to three months.
Scott’s family says they were not made aware of the news conference, which triggered their emotions over transparency.
The family claims they were not made aware of Skinner’s Friday news conference and were turned away when they attempted to attend. Prior to that, they claim they were informed of Scott’s death via a text message from the medical examiner.
Earlier this week community members held a candlelight vigil in honor of Scott and the tragedy that ensued.
NOW: Vigil for Marvin Scott III, a 26-year-old who died Sunday in custody at the Collin County Jail. 7 detention employees have been placed on administrative leave.@NBCDFW: https://t.co/zesJroio4Z pic.twitter.com/T6kybB0Gd7
— Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) March 17, 2021
“He was a gentle giant. He would do anything for anybody,” said his older sister LaChay Batts. “Y’all really took away a good person — a really good person. He was amazing. I’m honored to be his sister.”
Scott’s father, Marvin Scott Jr., has launched a GoFundMe to offset expenses for his son’s funeral. To date supporters have donated over $40,000, surpassing the initial goal of $15,000.
SEE ALSO:
Louisiana State Troopers Joked In ‘LOL’ Group Text About Beating Black Man With ‘Ass Whoopin’
Louisville DA Who Recused Himself From Breonna Taylor’s Case Can Prosecute Cops Now, Activists Say
106 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
106 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 1 of 106
2. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 2 of 106
3. McHale Rose, 19
3 of 106
JUSTICE FOR MCHALE ROSE!— Hustle House (@hustlehousellc) August 6, 2020
Mchale was killed by 4 officers within hours of the killing of Dreasjon Reed. Because of this, his story has gotten clouded and we need awareness! Mchale was a personal friend of mine and the sweetest boy ever. He & his family deserve justice! pic.twitter.com/SutjQn4fjy
4. Xzavier Hill, 18
Source:Change.org 4 of 106
Xzavier Hill's family deserves justice. Virginia laws do not require the VSP to release footage, nor to wear body cameras. He was 18, and his whole life was ahead of him.— melanie (@smellllanie) January 19, 2021
NAACP: Justice For Xzavier - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a30fgNP9mk via @Change
5. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 5 of 106
6. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 6 of 106
7. Carl Dorsey III, 39
7 of 106
Man shot to death in Police involved shooting in Newark is identified as 39 year old Carl Dorsey III. https://t.co/hdtmb6w0Il— The Tornado News (@TheTornadoNews) January 6, 2021
8. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 8 of 106
9. Andre' Hill, 47
9 of 106
An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) December 24, 2020
10. Joshua Feast
10 of 106
Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 12, 2020
11. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 11 of 106
12. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 12 of 106
13. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 13 of 106
14. A.J. Crooms
14 of 106
A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 19, 2020
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
15. Sincere Pierce
15 of 106
MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) November 17, 2020
16. Walter Wallace Jr.
16 of 106
Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3— BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) November 13, 2020
17. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 17 of 106
18. Jonathan Price
18 of 106
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
19. Deon Kay
19 of 106
Say his name #deonkay— All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) September 3, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
20. Daniel Prude
20 of 106
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
21. Damian Daniels
21 of 106
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.— S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) August 27, 2020
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
22. Dijon Kizzee22 of 106
23. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 23 of 106
24. David McAtee
24 of 106
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
25. Natosha “Tony” McDade25 of 106
26. George Floyd
26 of 106
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
27. Yassin Mohamed
27 of 106
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
28. Finan H. Berhe
28 of 106
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— JMcCorrySpeaks (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
29. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 29 of 106
30. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 30 of 106
31. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 31 of 106
32. Terrance Franklin
32 of 106
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
33. Miles HallSource:KRON4 33 of 106
34. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 34 of 106
35. William Green
35 of 106
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
36. Samuel David Mallard, 19
36 of 106
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
37. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 37 of 106
38. De’von Bailey, 19
38 of 106
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
39. Christopher Whitfield, 31
39 of 106
Cop Shoots, Kills Mentally Ill Black Man #ChristopherWhitfield As He Ran Away With Foodhttps://t.co/40a5i5QnEZ pic.twitter.com/nqsIRK6JZe— Bucky with the Good Arm (@benjancewicz) October 16, 2019
40. Anthony Hill, 26
40 of 106
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
41. De'Von Bailey, 1941 of 106
42. Eric Logan, 54
42 of 106
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) June 27, 2019
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
43. Jamarion Robinson, 26
43 of 106
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
44. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
44 of 106
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
45. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
45 of 106
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
46. Ryan Twyman, 2446 of 106
47. Brandon Webber, 20
47 of 106
When they see us, they kill us...— Jeneisha C. Harris (@JeneishaCHarris) June 13, 2019
Brandon Webber, father of 3, shot by U. S. Marshalls 16-20 times in Memphis.
No one deserves to be shot and killed like this.
I could say so much but I’m really at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9EFhUplHDw
48. Jimmy Atchison, 21
48 of 106
49. Willie McCoy, 20
49 of 106
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
50. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2150 of 106
51. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
51 of 106
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
52. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 52 of 106
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
53. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 53 of 106
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
54. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 54 of 106
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
55. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 55 of 106
56. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 56 of 106
57. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 57 of 106
58. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 58 of 106
59. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 59 of 106
60. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 60 of 106
61. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 61 of 106
62. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 62 of 106
63. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 63 of 106
64. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 64 of 106
65. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 65 of 106
66. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 66 of 106
67. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 67 of 106
68. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 68 of 106
69. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 69 of 106
70. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 70 of 106
71. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 71 of 106
72. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 72 of 106
73. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 73 of 106
74. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 74 of 106
75. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 75 of 106
76. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 76 of 106
77. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 77 of 106
78. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 78 of 106
79. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 79 of 106
80. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 80 of 106
81. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 81 of 106
82. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 82 of 106
83. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 83 of 106
84. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 84 of 106
85. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 85 of 106
86. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 86 of 106
87. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 87 of 106
88. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 88 of 106
89. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 89 of 106
90. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 90 of 106
91. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 91 of 106
92. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 92 of 106
93. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 93 of 106
94. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 94 of 106
95. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 95 of 106
96. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 96 of 106
97. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 97 of 106
98. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 98 of 106
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
99. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 99 of 106
100. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 100 of 106
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
101. Patrick Harmon, 50
101 of 106
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
102. Jonathan Hart, 21
102 of 106
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
103. Maurice Granton, 24
103 of 106
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
104. Julius Johnson, 23
104 of 106
105. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 105 of 106
106. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 106 of 106
Family Of Texas Man Who Died In Police Custody After Use Of Excessive Force Calls For Arrest Of Officers was originally published on newsone.com