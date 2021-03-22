Rumors of Quavo Repossessing Saweetie’s Bentley Are False

Days after Saweetie revealed that she and Quavo had officially split due to his alleged infidelity, rumors had begun spreading that Quavo went there and repossessed that spiffy Bentley he had gifted his ex during better days.

Turns out that Quavo’s rumored pettiness is actually false as once again an internet rumor has run wild without any shred of evidence. Sources tell TMZ that rumors of Quavo having the repo man creep in the wee hours of the morning to spitefully take back the luxury automobile are completely false and the 6 figure whip is still safe and sound in Saweetie’s garage.

Supposedly, he leased it and never put it in Saweetie’s name — and a deal he struck with the dealership allowed him to end the contract early … which he’s alleged to have done in the wake of their split. That’s a cool story and all — but we’re hearing it just didn’t happen.

To confirm that Saweetie was still in possession of the Bentley, TMZ reached out to her team for comment on the matter but has yet to receive a response.

Since taking to social media to announce their split, people have been taking sides on who’s to blame with some saying Saweetie’s gold diggin’ comments in the past came back to haunt her while others say Quavo’s womanizing ways are to blame. Truth be told only those two know where things went left in the relationship, but had Quavo repossessed the Christmas gift in the middle of the night forreal that would’ve been next level spiteful… and pretty funny. We sorry but damn, that was a helluva rumor.

Guess we’ll have to wait for Saweetie to comment on this before really knowing if it’s true or not.

