Singer, Chloe Bailey is taking over the internet again. This time the songstress sat down and put her twist on Silk Sonic’s hit song “Leave The Door Open”

Check out the sweet melodies below.

Do you think Chloe should hop on the remix?

Chloe Bailey Adds Her Flavor To Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave The Door Open’ was originally published on kysdc.com

