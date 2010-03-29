Clubs Refuse To Host Chris Brown's 21st Birthday Party

The night of February 9, 2009 continues to haunt Chris Brown who is desperately looking to salvage what’s left of his career.

C Breezy, who turns 21 on May 5th, is looking for a place to celebrate the big day, but has been hit with roadblocks in Miami, Las Vegas, and New York City.

Club owners in all three cities have turned down his requests to host his birthday party. One club promoter told the New York Post that the clubs “don’t want to mess up their relationship, or their potential relationship, with Rihanna.”

According to the Post, Chris is looking into private homes and restaurants as the location of his birthday party now.

Guess this dark cloud is gonna follow Chris for the rest of his life, regardless of the fact that he’s paid his legal debt to society.

Welcome to Ike Turner’s hell, Chris.

