Halle Berry set to star alongside Mark Wahlberg in a new upcoming Netflix spy movie, Our Man From Jersey. Wahlberg will produce the film, working alongside Stephen Levinson, who had a successful streaming launch of Spenser Confidential. Screenwriter, known for his works Safe House and Designated Survivor, David Guggenheim is responsible for writing the new Netflix film based on an idea from the mind of Levinson.

Our Man From Jersey is described as a spy movie in a similar fashion as the notable James Bond series. Berry starred in. familiar role as Jinx opposite Pierce Brosnan’s Bond in 2002’s Die Another Day. According to Variety, details details of the premise and Berry’s role in Our Man From Jersey have not yet been revealed but it is being referenced as “a blue collar James Bond.”

Halle Berry has a track record for impressive action movies. The award-winning actress portrayed Storm in the X-Men franchise, and most recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Berry is booked and busy wrapping up her latest film for Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall.

In the newest project, Berry continues her relationship with Netflix, which recently acquired her directorial debut Bruised. Berry will star in the film, which made its Toronto International Film Festival debut last year, playing a mixed martial arts fighter.

Though we have not gathered many details regarding the film yet, the name of the film does not sound like much of a spy movie. The announcement of Berry’s involvement is a bit shocking, as she is said to be particular about who she works with and a director has not yet been revealed.

We will keep you updated on Berry’s latest role and Netflix’s newest spy movie, Our Man From Jersey.

Halle Berry Starring Alongside Mark Wahlberg In New Netflix Spy Movie, ‘Our Man From Jersey’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

