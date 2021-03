Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Domino’s is looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions at its 50 locations across the city.

Approximately 350 positions are available, and range from delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

Source; WRTV.com

