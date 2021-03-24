Celebrity News
LaTocha Scott of Xscape Confirms Upcoming Verses Battle With SWV On May 8th

The Verzuz team has been putting in some major work!  Just when you thought the battles couldn’t get any better LaTocha Scott, of Xscape, confirmed to TMZ on Wednesday , an Xscape and SWV Verzuz battle on May 8th.

 

Earlier this week Verzuz announced upcoming battles between Earth, Wind & Fire and the Isley Brothers and Redman and Method Man.

 

Whew, a lot of great matchup’s on the way.

