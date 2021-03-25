New plan to change how thousands of IPS students get to school

Changes to busing and walking to school are part of a cost-savings plan to keep an $18 million budget shortfall from impacting academic instruction for Indianapolis Public Schools.
Proposed enforcement of walk zones and the use of IndyGo to transport a couple hundred high school students are expected to now save the district up to $4 million.
“I want to make sure we are protecting that teaching and learning environment,” said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson.
Source: WRTV.com
