New plan to change how thousands of IPS students get to school

Changes to busing and walking to school are part of a cost-savings plan to keep an $18 million budget shortfall from impacting academic instruction for Indianapolis Public Schools.

Proposed enforcement of walk zones and the use of IndyGo to transport a couple hundred high school students are expected to now save the district up to $4 million.

"I want to make sure we are protecting that teaching and learning environment," said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson.

Read the full story here.

Source: WRTV.com

New plan to change how thousands of IPS students get to school  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

