Indy
HomeIndy

Indiana opening vaccine eligibility to 16 and up

Indiana opening vaccine eligibility to 16 and up

Hot 96.3 Text Contest 970x90
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Senior African Woman Receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine Medical Injection

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced that Indiana will open up vaccine eligibility to all Hoosiers 16 and older on Wednesday, March 31.

The statewide face covering mandate will become an advisory starting April 6. Face covering will remain mandatory, however, in all state buildings and facilities, as well as in all vaccination and COVID testing sites until further notice.

“When I visit my favorite restaurant or conduct a public event, I will continue to wear a mask,” Holcomb said during a live address Tuesday. “It is the right thing to do. Hoosiers who take these recommended precautions will help us get to what I hope is the tail end of this pandemic.”

Click here to read Gov. Holcomb’s full remarks.

Source: WRTV.com

Indiana opening vaccine eligibility to 16 and up  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Indiana opening vaccine eligibility to 16 and up
 7 hours ago
03.25.21
Photos
Close