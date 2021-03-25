Rihanna Flexes On The Streets Of LA In A $3,395 R13 Sherpa Aviator Jacket

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna has been spotted running around town lately and it’s honestly been a joy to see. It reminds me of those pre-pandemic days where we’d see her out and about dropping fashion inspo for the masses.

On her last few outings, she’s been spied in this R13 Sherpa Aviator leather jacket ($3,395.00, www.r13denim.com). The loose-fitting oversized sherling has been the focal point of her ensembles. Earlier this month she was spotted in a pair of Brain Dead “Dreams” sweatpants ($140.00, www.wearebraiddead.com), a Miu Miu lace trim camisole ($860, www.MiuMiu.com), the Amina Muaddi “Ursina” shoes ($1,115.00, www.net-a-porter.com), and the Goyard “Mini Saigon” purse, which is currently sold out. She partnered her ensemble with the R13 jacket.

She was captured on the streets of Los Angeles by photographer Diggzy in a pair of nude boots, a crushed satin dress, and her aviator jacket. This casually chic look is such a vibe! Rihanna’s street style has always been unmatched. I always look forward to watching her hit the streets to see what she’s going to wear next. Since COVID has limited red carpet appearances, street style moments are the next best thing.

While there is no update on the music front, Rihanna has been rapidly building her Fenty empire. A few weeks ago we reported the beauty mogul filed to trademark Fenty Hair. There are also rumors that she will be expanding her business to include activewear. That Rihanna Reign just won’t let up!

