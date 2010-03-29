Is Will Causing Trouble On Jada's Set?

Sources say Will Smith shut down the set of Jada’s TNT show HawthoRNe for 8 days because he kept making script changes.

According to the NY Daily News, normally Will, who co-produces the show, isn’t around much but since he’s not working on a film right now he’s been on set trying to make Jada’s character more dramatic and the the regular writers and crew are not amused that production has been thrown way off schedule.

