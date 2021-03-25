Indianapolis International Airport adds three new nonstop flights

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Indianapolis International Airport is getting three new nonstop flights to the east coast come May.

United Airlines is offering nonstop flights from Indianapolis to two South Carolina cities, Hilton Head Island and Charleston. United is also offering nonstop flights to Portland, Maine from Indy.

“This is the first time IND has had nonstop flights to Hilton Head Island and Portland, Maine,” the Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director Mario Rodriguez stated. “Our airline partners are watching traveler trends and interests, and offering destinations that fit that demand. Each of the new flights announced in the past six months have created more getaway opportunities for the leisure traveler.”

Source: WRTV.com

