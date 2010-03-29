Usher On Getting Married Again: "I'm Not Rushing"

Usher made a guest appearance on the ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ today. The R&B superstar was interviewed by Robin Roberts and discussed his divorce from Tameka Foster, Justin Bieber and the death of his mentor, Michael Jackson. Usher also revealed why he no longer employs his mother as his manager.

Look out for Usher’s performances on ‘GMA’ tomorrow, March 3oth, which will coincide with his new album, ‘Raymond vs Raymond’. Until then, check out the interview below: