Rihanna Has Her Own Rude Boy

Barbadian beauty Rihanna is stepping up security after receiving X-rated letters from a male fan.

Sources are reporting that the singer has been on the receiving end of filthy letters in the mail, and now her boyfriend Matt Kemp, 25, has decided enough is enough. The LA Dodgers ace is panicking that the sicko fan will flash at Ri or, even worse, break into her home and get cozy in her bed.

But Rihanna’s very own Rude Boy, who calls himself Buster, has taken his crush on the star to a creepy, obsessive level.

A source close to the Bajan beauty said:

“Matt has asked Rihanna’s team to be extra cautious since she was sent two very steamy letters. “Her friends are also concerned about the situation. They spent ages talking about it when they dined at the Spanish Kitchen in West Hollywood last week. They are really worried things with this guy are going to get out of hand.”

