Feel Old Yet? Caleb McLaughlin’s All Grown Up On The Cover Of Flaunt Magazine

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things and upcoming Netflix drama Concrete Cowboy star, looks dashing and much older on the cover of Flaunt magazine. Fans no longer question a new season of Stranger Things after seeing a much more mature McLaughlin on the cover of the satirical fashion and culture magazine.

Time is flying pic.twitter.com/yVPrmf7ybQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 25, 2021

Yeahhh we’re definitely not getting a new season of “Stranger Things” https://t.co/KdUANAKx0c — Kim. (@_KimChanel_) March 25, 2021

Twitter user, @Phil_Lewis, like many fans, refuses to believe that the man in these photos is the same little boy we grew to love as the character of Lucas on the sci-fi Netflix series.

I refuse to accept this pic.twitter.com/MLtBQRPv1V — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 25, 2021

The clean, minimal images that allow McLaughlin to naturally shine come from Flaunt magazine’s Digital Cover of The Dawn Chorus Issue. It comes before the release of his latest film, Concrete Cowboy, which also helms from the all-star streaming platform. The story starring McLaughlin, Idris Elba and Lorraine Toussaint follows a teenager who discovers the world of urban horseback riding when he moves in with his estranged father in North Philadelphia.

McLaughlin speaks with Flaunt about the premise of the film saying, “Black people are the original cowboys and cowgirls.”

He continues, “this isn’t a made-up story, this is about the people that live in Philly, and they’ve been riding horses for generations. This isn’t a rural area, when you go to Philly, Fletcher Street, there are people riding horses through the town. There are stables there, and they are part of that.”

A handsome McLaughlin is building upon his already impressive acting resume, and he’s growing up to be a fine young man whether the Twitterverse can deal with it or not.

Do you feel old yet?

Time to turn back time, this is just making me feel hella old pic.twitter.com/m4YrVNalHn — Doki Doki (@ThatsNotNiicce) March 25, 2021

The Internet has nothing but jokes today.

He trying to get some stranger hoes in his life , I see. — FoopaTroopa (@Chan_Aint_Shit) March 25, 2021

Flaunt magazine recently debuted a film featuring the young Hollywood star presented by Boss clothing brand for the Dawn Chorus issue.

Congrats are in order for Caleb McLaughlin on his new role in Concrete Cowboy, which premieres April 2 on Netflix. We love a mature, model Caleb, but don’t grow up too fast or we may never get the next season of Stranger Things.

Feel Old Yet? Caleb McLaughlin’s All Grown Up On The Cover Of Flaunt Magazine was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: