STREAMED: Lil Nas X Finally Drops “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” 24kGoldn’s Debut Album “El Dorado,” Arrives & More

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Lil Nas X makes his name known with the release of his newest single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The song, which follows last year’s “Holiday,” is the rapper-singer’s first smash of the new year. It was produced by Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, and Roy Lenzo.

The chart-topping star, whose real name is Montero Hill, delivers a catchy performance on the cut. “Call me when you want, call me when you need / Call me out by your name, I’ll be on the way,” he sings in a likely reference to the critically lauded Luca Guadagnino film of 2017.

Nas X has been sharing snippets of the song on social media for quite some time. “Waited 9 months to drop this because it’s my baby,” he recently tweeted. “I’m just so excited for this,” he added on the “Zach Sang Show.” “This song is probably my favorite, as of right now, of songs I’ve ever worked on…It’s gonna be a moment.”

The moment has arrived. Stream “Montero” below.

Rod Wave — SoulFly

Rod Wave flies in with a new LP. A year after his Pray 4 Love project and months after its subsequent deluxe edition, the rapper-singer unleashes his newest body of work, SoulFly.

The title is explained on the project’s intro. “They say it won’t be long,” he explains on the track. “All I want is when the horns blow, and when they all cry, I pray my soul fly.”

Polo G is the album’s lone guest. Meanwhile, there are a litany of producers on the boards for this one, including TnTXD, Evrgrn, FRITZ, London Blue, and Jai Beats.

Rod recently spoke with Complex about what fans can expect from the anticipated set. “It just be crazy,” he revealed. “I just talk about my life, shit I’ve been going through.”

Listen to the 19-song LP below.

24kGoldn — El Dorado

24kGoldn has been skyrocketing thanks to his iann Dior-assisted chart-topper “mood.” Now, after his meteoric ascent, the rising rapper-singer unloads a new full-length album, El Dorado.

The 13-song offering features the aforementioned iann dior, but it also includes appearances by Future (“Company”), DaBaby (“Coco”), and Swae Lee (“Empty”). Omer Fedi, Nick Mira, Blake Slatkin, and Louis Bell are among the LP’s producers.

While working on this project, 24kGoldn spoke about the producers he was enlisting. “Those are the people that make some of my favorite songs to listen to,” he told Our Generation Music. “Once you get to that point where we understand each other and they know what I’m going for, they’re gonna be able to help me make some of the best music I’ve ever made.”

Now, the project is out and it can be heard below.

Internet Money feat. Lil Mosey & Lil Tecca — “JETSKI”

Internet Money made waves with “Lemonade” last year. Now, the production collective returns to the scene with another high-powered collaboration, “JETSKI.”

This time around, Internet Money enlisted Lil Mosey and Lil Tecca for the track, which was produced by Nick Mira, Taz Taylor, KC Supreme, and Neek.

“They’re trying to ride the wave like a jetski,” Mosey raps on the cut. “Yeah, my pockets getting full, getting hefty / Count with both hands, they ask if I’m a lefty.”

After Mosey sings and raps about the high life, Tecca shows up to showcase his money-making nonchalant style. “I got this money on my mind, I don’t need no stress,” he explains.

Listen to the Internet Money collaboration with Mosey and Tecca below.

Vic Mensa — I TAPE

Vic Mensa dropped his V TAPE last year. Now, the Chicago star is back on the scene with the I TAPE. It’s a 7-song EP featuring several familiar faces and production from acclaimed beat makers.

Wyclef Jean, Jeremih, Chance the Rapper, and Top Dawg Entertainment’s Zacari are among the project’s featured guests. Meanwhile, Just Blaze, Peter CottonTale, and Papi Beatz are among the effort’s producers.

“What matters most to me is that this music mean something real to you, that it play a part in your life, in love and war, in sickness and in health,” Mensa said in a statement on Instagram. “I gotta say peace to everyone that has come together to make the music, the art, the release, and most of all to you, the people who live with it.”

Stream the I TAPE below.

