Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland Thru Reading

During Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland and Harlem of New York thru Reading.

In support of social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Saving Our Daughters organization-co-founded by Keke Palmer, introduce a series of programming that keeps participants involved while remaining safe & re-connected with their peers on positive self-worth. Utilizing virtual engagement, SOD developed literacy, build self-identity, and establish positive friendships during this time where it would not otherwise be accessible. This expansion of the literacy initiative, aptly named “Story Time Sessions,” has helped inspire girls to broaden their literary scope through reading and positive representation in a context that reinforces self-esteem, conflict management, and building healthy relationships through literature.

During Women’s History month, the amazing Ms. Kenya Brown of Radio One’s 93.1 WZAK

and Celebrity Godparent of Saving Our Daughters, led the way on hosting Storytime Sessions for her girls of Cleveland and NY with Celebrity mentors & Authors, such as Ms. Linsey Davis, an Emmy Award-winning journalist and ABC News correspondent of ABC News Live, World News, Good Morning America, 20/20 and Nightline; and the first born of Bob and Rita Marley, Cedella Marley-who is a descendant of reggae royalty.

In the month of March, Kenya, Cedella and Linsey read and sang their children book titles of, One Love and Stay This Way Forever, to the girls which inspired positive affirmation, self-identity and the fun of reading. WOW!!

