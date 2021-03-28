Terrence J Teams Up With Black-Owned Bank For HBCU Financial Literacy Initiative

Actor and media maven Terrence Jenkins is on a mission to use financial literacy as a vessel to empower HBCU students. According to AfroTech, the New York native has joined forces with the Black-owned banking platform First Boulevard for an initiative designed to equip students at historically Black colleges and universities with the knowledge and resources needed to cultivate a solid foundation for financial success.
"With Project Tassels, helping 1,000 students get the degree they’ve earned will add an additional $1B to circulate within the Black community," @TerrenceJ said ✊🏾 https://t.co/NIhiNJG8OB
— AfroTech (@AfroTech) March 26, 2021
Through the effort—dubbed Project Tassels—Terrence J and First Boulevard will launch a video series that covers an array of money management-related topics including budgeting, saving and credit scores. Jenkins and the financial institution are aiming to help 1,000 HBCU students take charge of their financial futures. The North Carolina A&T State University alum says he lacked money management knowledge while in college and early on in his career and that inspired him to use the lessons derived from his personal experiences and share them with students. “I wasn’t entirely knowledgeable about the importance of financial literacy while attending North Carolina A&T State University, or even at the beginning of my career,” he said. “Had I known then what I know now about wealth building, I would’ve taken small steps to better manage my finances sooner. With Project Tassels, helping 1,000 students get the degree they’ve earned will add an additional $1B to circulate within the Black community. It’s a great start, but to really change the game, I’m challenging other organizations to join us.”
Donald Hawkins, who serves as President and CEO of First Boulevard, says Project Tassels is part of the neobank’s larger mission to address systemic racism and build Black generational wealth. He added he is excited to team up with Jenkins for the effort. “Through his work with Project Tassels, Terrence J will help over 1,000 people gain a new lease on life and with a focus on financial education, he’ll also make a significant impact on HBCU students by providing modern-day financial tips to avoid the debt trap and reach their goals,” he said.
News about Project Tassels comes after Greenwood—a digital banking platform founded by rapper and activist Killer Mike that is centered on Black economic empowerment—secured $40 million in funding.
Black Twitter Celebrates Marcia Fudge's 'Black Auntie Energy' During Viral Press Conference Moment
Black Twitter Celebrates Marcia Fudge's 'Black Auntie Energy' During Viral Press Conference Moment
1.
1 of 12
HUD Secretary Soror Marcia Fudge representing the spirit of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated at the podium and the entire room!— Dr. Lena Gould, EdD, CRNA, FAAN (@DrLenaG) March 19, 2021
I heard you the first time!!
Good Afternoon!! #1913 ♥️ https://t.co/OsnFA8Hysm
2.
2 of 12
Marcia Fudge with the best Cabinet entrance of this admin so far. https://t.co/KxmM1pby9Z— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 19, 2021
3.
3 of 12
Love it! 🙌🏾 Delta Sigma Theta’s Rep. Marcia Fudge ain’t playing with y’all. 💯🔺@repmarciafudge #dst1913 pic.twitter.com/DXZ6pvHYB0— Watch The Yard (@watchtheyard) March 19, 2021
4.
4 of 12
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will now and forever be referenced to as Big Sister HUD— Kamala’s Bayang (@CoreyPTownsend) March 19, 2021
5.
5 of 12
Marcia Fudge: good morning— Brian of Blocksley (@WeatherMane100) March 19, 2021
The press room:
*silence*
Marcia Fudge:
*clears throat*
"I said Good morning" pic.twitter.com/dZw8YbSLsp
6.
6 of 12
Biiiiiitch I CACKLED 🤣☠️— Kameron Michaels (@KameronMichaels) March 19, 2021
I need to Wikipedia Miss Marcia Fudge cause I just KNOW she was a 3rd grade elementary school teacher.
👀👂🏼😂 https://t.co/WWFMytO8K4
7.
7 of 12
The flashbacks! Now you KNOW we all have that ONE Auntie!— Royce Jones KDKA (@roycejonesnews) March 19, 2021
HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge got the manners in the briefing room ALL the way together.
And we love to see it. 😌 pic.twitter.com/KR8fsNyDOJ
8.
8 of 12
One thing y’all gonna learn about Marcia fudge is that she demands respect ✊🏿 i’ll never forget in 2016 at the Democratic national convention The Bernie Bros thought that they could boo & bully every black person that came on stage, Marcia fudge got them to shut TF up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/64uxbvam6d— 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) March 19, 2021
9.
9 of 12
Somebody said she walked up like she was finna read the church ‘nouncements and I am HOWLING!!😩😂🤣😂🤣😂— Drew Comments (@sjs856) March 19, 2021
I love Sista Secretary Marcia Fudge yall! One of my favorite Redz🔺 https://t.co/8ThQAyAB7i
10.
10 of 12
Good Afternoon— Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 19, 2021
to Secretary Marcia Fudge and
to Secretary Marcia Fudge ONLY.
The congregation gonna learn today. 👏🏾🤣☀️pic.twitter.com/FjVkK9fPGa
11.
11 of 12
Nah Marcia Fudge ATE UP this Press Conference today. She has so much knowledge.— delonté.👟 (@dilemmv) March 18, 2021
12.
12 of 12
If “speak when you’re spoken to” were a person...— Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) March 19, 2021
US Secretary of HUD Marcia Fudge ain’t playing games, y’all. 👏🏾
pic.twitter.com/cuZHQSyHLN
Terrence J Teams Up With Black-Owned Bank For HBCU Financial Literacy Initiative was originally published on newsone.com