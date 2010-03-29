Khia Starting Beef with Nicki Minaj?

“She’s an actor, she majored in drama…right? She’s acting…”

Rapper Khia has never been known to hold her tongue and these days it’s no different.

The “My Neck, My Back” one-hit wonder is doing her best to promote an upcoming double disc album through disses and controversy.

As previously reported, she dissed her longtime foe Trina after nude pictures of her leaked from cellphone.

According to HipHopWired.com, she’s once again professing her love for Lil Wayne and questioning the Young Money heads’ female protégé.

Speaking in an interview with Street Disciplez radio, Khia makes it known that she’s always been a longtime “supporter” of Lil Wayne and speaks avidly on her hopes of being a part of his harem of women. While she says she doesn’t want to have any of his babies, he’s the “king” and can have “all the wives he wants.” According to Khia, rich men like Lil Wayne and Tiger Woods are entitled to have more than one wife.

HUH?

“I’m just letting him sow all his royal oats and have fun. I’m his biggest fan…I don’t want no babies I’m gonna let them have all the babies that they want. He’s the king, he can have all the wives that he can take care of….when you have as much money as Lil Wayne and Tiger Woods you can have all the wives that you want.”

Moving past her infatuation with Weezy, Florida’s finest says that everyone’s favorite Harajuku Barbie is nothing more than an actress. When asked her thoughts on Nicki Minaj, she at first says that if Lil Wayne “likes her, she loves her” but goes on to diss her saying,

“She’s an actor, she majored in drama…right? She’s acting. She’s always in character, I don’t know if it’s early her. Like everyone knows it’s me. It’s Khia, I’m Khia…”

SMH…poor Khia. Are you jealous?

