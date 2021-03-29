Converse shoes honoring Crispus Attucks basketball team now on sale

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The new All-Star Converse design honoring the 1954-1955 Crispus Attucks High School basketball team are now on sale.

The Breaking Down Barriers campaign by Converse launched Thursday morning.

The Breaking Down Barriers collection honors the resilience of the 1955 Crispus Attucks Tigers, the first all-Black high school team to win Indiana's state championship. Bigger than basketball. More than sneakers. Available here: https://t.co/5pBGiRqw1e pic.twitter.com/KDY9dK5HUI — Converse (@Converse) March 25, 2021

The all-Black team won the Indiana State Basketball Championship that season, marking them the first to do so, according to Indianapolis Public Schools.

