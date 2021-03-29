Ashmac
Will God Answer These Prayers??? Nike Speaks On “Satan Shoes”

Source: MSCHF / MSCHF

In promotion of Lil Nas X’s latest single and video Montero, he dropped a pair of sneakers to go along with it.

You may be no stranger to the Nike Air Max 97… Days after “Air Max Day” Lil Nas X put his own twist on the shoe. He’s calling it Satan’s Shoe.”

Nike has issued a statement saying how they are not affiliated with this release.

“… Nike was quick to distance itself from the shoes, pointing out that they’re custom adaptations of existing products.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” Nike said in a statement. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.” – NBC News 

The shoes sold out in minutes…. I’m not surprised.

 2 mins ago
03.29.21
