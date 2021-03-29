Will God Answer These Prayers??? Nike Speaks On “Satan Shoes”

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

In promotion of Lil Nas X’s latest single and video Montero, he dropped a pair of sneakers to go along with it.

You may be no stranger to the Nike Air Max 97… Days after “Air Max Day” Lil Nas X put his own twist on the shoe. He’s calling it Satan’s Shoe.”

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹 👟Nike Air Max '97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

Nike has issued a statement saying how they are not affiliated with this release.

“… Nike was quick to distance itself from the shoes, pointing out that they’re custom adaptations of existing products.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” Nike said in a statement. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.” – NBC News

The shoes sold out in minutes…. I’m not surprised.