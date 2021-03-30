It’s A Holy War For Lil Nas X!

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nike has made it clear they want no part in the devilish shoe created by Lil Nas X, and released by MSCHF Product Studio Company.

The customized product featured a pentagram pendant, scripture reference to Luke 10:18 (which describes

“…According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Nike claims the company’s tricking consumers into thinking it approved the Satan-themed shoes, but Nike insists it didn’t authorize it and “is in no way connected with this project.”

Nike claims MSCHF buys the shoes from Nike, then the artists it works with make their own creative modifications before selling them at a higher price.