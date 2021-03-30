Ashmac
It’s A Holy War For Lil Nas X!

Nike Is Fired Up And Ready To Sue

Lil Nas X Celebrates Grammy Win

Source: (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) / (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Nike has made it clear they want no part in the devilish shoe created by Lil Nas X, and released by MSCHF Product Studio Company.

The customized product featured a pentagram pendant, scripture reference to Luke 10:18 (which describes

“…According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Nike claims the company’s tricking consumers into thinking it approved the Satan-themed shoes, but Nike insists it didn’t authorize it and “is in no way connected with this project.”

Nike claims MSCHF buys the shoes from Nike, then the artists it works with make their own creative modifications before selling them at a higher price.
Nike’s suing for trademark infringement because the famous Swoosh logo is still prominently featured on X’s shoes. It wants damages, and perhaps more importantly for Nas X … Nike wants the judge to block all sales of the Satan Shoe.” – TMZNow what is the difference between this and customizing a shoe on Nike ID?

Lil Nas X shares his thoughts.

yikes.

