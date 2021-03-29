Fitness & Wellness
Peloton Announce New Partnership With Verzuz

Monday, Peloton announced it has teamed up with Verzuz to bring fitness fans a new experience. Starting, today (Monday, March 29th) you will be able to enjoy a Brandy vs. Monica run with Rebecca Kennedy.

This run will be followed by a ride on March 31st and a full-body strength workout on April 1st.

“Imagine having that playlist of that Verzuz and you’re hearing your favorite songs from those artist while you’re going on your journey,” Swizz said in about the new partnership.

