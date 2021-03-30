Iconic Astor Place Barbershop Teams Up with Harry’s and NewYorkNico to Keep New Yorkers Fresh

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Like numerous establishments nationwide, the famous New York City barbershop Astor Place Hair had its business wiped out by last year’s pandemic. This past October, after three-quarters of a century in operation, the East Village landmark was no longer able to remain open and on its last legs. But an eleventh-hour call finally came through, right before the lights were shut down forever and just in time for Thanksgiving. Businessman Jonathan Trichter, who got his first coiffure there in 1985, reached out to save the shop. And now, the men’s grooming company Harry’s has decided to partner with Astor Place Hair to rejuvenate the business as well. They have offered to supply the shop’s barbers and stylists with their products, and Harry’s will also donate 1,000 Harry’s Truman Razors for the first 1,000 people who get their hair cut there beginning March 29.

“As the new owner of Astor Place, my main priority is to maintain its authenticity and respect the legacy of the family who started the barbershop 75 years ago,” Trichter said. “There are few brands I’d ever be comfortable partnering with, but Harry’s always felt like a natural fit for a partnership. You can imagine how excited I was when they were not only receptive to the idea but enthusiastic about working with our hairstylists—and for the right reasons… To be recognized and appreciated by a company like Harry’s is a new badge of honor for our barbers—one they will take with them into our new future as we move past the pandemic.”

“Before Astor Place, my mother cut my hair — so it was my first grown-up haircut, and it was the first time I felt like an autonomous teenager,” he told the NY Post after he became in charge of the spot. “We fully believe it will endure another 75 years of driving style.”

NYC locals have been going there consistently to stay fresh, and celebs like LL Cool J, Keith Haring, and Susan Sarandon could be found at Astor Place Hair on the regular. Harry’s, a business neighbor of the Manhattan establishment, “has always admired Astor Place Hair,” noted Harry’s General Manager Jaime Crespo. “When their owner, Jonathan Trichter, reached out to share that the shop was facing tough times as a result of the pandemic, it was a no-brainer to support them.”

So to help promote the new era of Astor Place Hair x Harry’s, the “Unofficial Talent Scout of New York” was called upon to shoot a series of 60-second shorts and document the shop’s rebrand. Nick Heller, a.k.a. @NewYorkNico, said. “I’ve been going to Astor [Place] Hair since I was 10. It’s one of the last true Old School NY establishments. It’s way more than a barbershop… It’s a museum.”

From now through April 26, weekly videos called “Shortcuts” will be released on Astor Place Hair’s IGTV, — as well as Harry’s IGTV (here) as well as NewYorkNico’s (here)– showcasing the stylists and the customers who have made it the iconic haunt it is and their experience with Harry’s. “Through our donation and partnership with Astor Place Hair and Nick Heller,” expressed Crespo, “myself and the entire Harry’s team are excited to highlight such an incredible NYC establishment and the talented stylists who make it so special.”

And make sure to hit up 2 Astor Place soon and grab your Harry’s Truman Razors after you get your fade or shape-up, too, before they run out.

