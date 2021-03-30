Counties consider keeping mask mandate after statewide mandate lifts

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — We are just about a week away from the statewide mask mandate becoming a “mask advisory.”

That means masks will be recommended but they will not be required starting April 6. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said local governments and businesses can extend the mandate so there will still be times you’ll need your mask.

Requirements will vary from county to county and business to business.

