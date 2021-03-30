Quavo & Saweetie Gets Into Physical Altercation in Elevator

Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video
"quavo didn't do shit, saweetie hit him first" pic.twitter.com/aOjEjKoVN5— 𝒌𝒂𝒊𝒂 ⁶𓅓 ˣᵒᵗʷᵒᵈ 🌐💚 (@kaia_xotwod) March 30, 2021
Saweetie was literally FLUNG into the elevator and then you could see her limping out of it towards the end of the video but y’all wanna sit up and defend Quavo??? She was clearly physically hurt. pic.twitter.com/L0ZprD7JtL— Aaliyah⚜️ (@IvyLegion) March 30, 2021
beware of the men and women defending Quavo because he did not close fist knock her out. BE FUCKING WARE!!— The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) March 30, 2021
if i ever catch chris brown or quavo in the streets im pulling they spines out like we characters in moral kombat— pussy popping party girl (@vapourwayv) March 30, 2021
when i see quavo in the streets pic.twitter.com/PQC2SIUq2p— ˗ˏˋkmari ˎˊ˗ ¨̮ (@ohkayer) March 30, 2021
That elevator video w/ Quavo and Saweetie ........ wild. Glad they aint together no more. Clearly their relationship only look good on the gram.. it was toxic and abusive asf..— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 30, 2021
Quavo looked at the elevator camera like Jim from The Office.— Ahmed🇸🇴/Invincible the best show out (@big_business_) March 30, 2021
and just like tory lanez you niggas are gonna spend your time and energy defending quavo. it’s definitely something in the water because y’all are not sane— brook 🎠ˣ (@BUSYBROOK) March 30, 2021
Quavo is a textbook example of how abusers will gaslight tf out of you in the name of keeping up a public image. He literally tried to make her the villain. I can only imagine how many times he’s made her question who she is. Fuck him.— 5hahem (@shaTIRED) March 30, 2021
before you share that video of Quavo and Saweetie in the elevator....maybe ask yourself if the victims of relationship violence on your timeline really want to see that + the very expected response of men acting dense in the comments— AJ (@ajiswriting) March 30, 2021
In the fight, you can see Saweetie swinging at Quavo, and then Quavo ducks the hit while dropping an orange duffle bag. Saweetie reaches for it and the two begin tussling over the bag. The next thing we can see is Quavo aggressively pushing Saweetie to the floor. Saweetie sits in the corner of the elevator as she is seemingly hurt. In the end, we can see Saweetie limping off of the elevator as Quavo has the orange case in hand.
Quavo & Saweetie Gets Into Physical Altercation in Elevator was originally published on rnbphilly.com