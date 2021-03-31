Indy
HomeIndy

Dollar General hosting local career events in Indy

Dollar General hosting local career events in Indy

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Hurricane Delta Hits Louisiana Area Slammed By Laura

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Dollar General is hosting career events in Indianapolis beginning Tuesday, March 30 through Thursday, April 1.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to learn more about job opportunities, the company’s history, competitive wages, benefits offered, and training programs at Dollar General.

Applicants are encouraged to review available positions and apply for positions prior to attending the hiring event. Career opportunities can be found on Dollar General’s Career page.

Below are the days and times for the upcoming career events:

  • Tuesday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 665 N. Shadeland Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46219
  • Wednesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4001 N. High School Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46254
  • Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 5210 English Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46219

Source: WRTV.com

Dollar General hosting local career events in Indy  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Dollar General hosting local career events in Indy
 7 hours ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close