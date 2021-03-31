AMBER ALERT CANCELED – 10-Year Old Lawrence Boy Found Safe

The theft occurred at an Exxon gas station on Pendleton Pike. According to Lawrence police, the mother said she had gone into the gas station “for just a minute” and left her sleeping 10-year-old in the back seat. When she came outside her vehicle was gone.

Lawrence Police Department officers quickly contacted Indiana State Police to issue an AMBER Alert. The AMBER Alert was issued at 9:30 a.m.

Within 30 minutes of the AMBER Alert being issued, police say someone recognized the vehicle involved parked at a Burger King on South Keystone Avenue. When police arrived they said they found the 10-year-old still sleeping in the back seat of the vehicle. The suspect was not near the scene.

Police believe they are looking for a woman and have issued a minimal description at this time. They are working with nearby businesses to determine if cameras captured any images of the suspect. No arrests have been made.

Source: WRTV.com