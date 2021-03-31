Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has announced the application for the Rental Assistance Program will reopen on Monday, April 5.

The announcement came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also announced the federal eviction moratorium will be extended through June.

“The Rental Assistance Program has already aided thousands of Indianapolis families in their time of need,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said. So far, the program has distributed $33.8 million in rental assistance to 15,949 households. The more than $30 million in funding available on April 5 is a combination of money from the second federal COVID relief package passed in December 2020 and an appropriation by the city in January 2021. Read more from WRTV here

Indianapolis announces rental assistance program will reopen next week was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Hot 96.3: