Jeezy’s CTE Co-Founder Says The Snowman Lost His Hood Pass Over Gucci Mane Verzuz

Official Versuz After Party Hosted By Young Jeezy And Gucci Mane

The fallout from Jeezy and Gucci Mane‘s Verzuz battle last year is still being felt. After Jeezy and Gucci squashed their fifteen-year-long feud, many in hip-hop saluted the two men putting to bed a contentious and at one point violent beef. However, not everyone was feeling the end of the beef, in particular Corporate Thugz Entertainment co-founder Kinky B.

During an interview with The Big Facts Podcast, Kinky didn’t hold back on the reconciliation between the Snowman and Guwop and how it affected Jeezy’s reputation in the streets.

“That man, in the United States of America, any street n*gga lost all respect for that man that f*cking day,” he says in the clip. “He lost all his street credibility that day due to the fact that, I don’t give a f*ck, when a n*gga lose their life, man, ain’t no peace. They’ll never be peace. Never, ever.”

The incident in question is a 2005 shooting involving Jeezy affiliate Henry Lee Clark III aka Pookie Loc and Gucci. According to police, Gucci shot Pookie in “self-defense,” at the height of his beef with Jeezy. The two would remain separated for years until the night of their Verzuz last November.

As the night went on, Gucci performed various diss tracks towards Jeezy, including “Round 1” and “The Truth.” He even boldly proclaimed, “We smokin’ on Pookie Loc tonight! Put that n*gga in the dirt!”

Following “The Truth,” Jeezy had enough and proclaimed the beef between the two needed to end.

“See when I called you and extended this invite, my n*gga, I did it as a real man,” he said at the time. “It’s been 20 muthaf*ckin’ years … you still talking the same sh*t. The sh*t we came from in the street, we been through it, dawg. Twenty years and when I said I wanted to do this for the culture, that’s what I wanted to do. I brought you here to show you the world care about what the f*ck we got going on because we are the culture. Me and you, where we came from, what we been through, n*gga, us.

“All these kids out here doing what the f*ck they do cuz they saw what went on with us. This sh*t ain’t ‘bout me, it ain’t ‘bout you. This sh*t about King Von, this sh*t about Doe B, this sh*t about Nipsey Hussle, this sh*t about muthafu*kin’ Pop Smoke, Mo3 and I’m real enough to do that, n*gga, because one thing about it, two things fo sho, three things for certain, n*gga.”

