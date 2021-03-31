Drake‘s palatial Toronto estate was the scene of an arrest on Tuesday (March 30). A stalker, allegedly armed with a knife was arrested by Toronto police as she attempted to enter the 6 God’s home. According to the Toronto Sun, the woman allegedly attacked a private security guard with a metal pipe.
Seven police cars and a Toronto EMS arrived at the Bridle Path estate around 5:30 p.m. but the extent of the guard’s injuries were not made public. Bystanders noticed the police were securing evidence such as the knife and pipe but no other weapons. However, the woman didn’t come anywhere near the Grammy award-winning rapper.
“The perpetrator did not get anywhere near Drake,” a source said. “In fact, the intruder did not make it past the front gate.“
Although it’s unclear whether Drake was home at the time of the incident, police are treating the incident as if he were. He moved into the giant $50 million compound in 2020 and showed it off in numerous music videos such as “Tootsie Slide” as well as a feature for Architecture Digest. The 50,000 square-foot palace, dubbed by Drizzy as “The Embassy,” features a regulation size NBA basketball court, a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight and more.
“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake told Arch Digest. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”
Drake Stalker Reportedly Arrested After Allegedly Beating Guard With Metal Pipe was originally published on theboxhouston.com