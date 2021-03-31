‘Feels Like Yesterday And Eternity’: Lauren London Memorializes Nipsey Hussle On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death

Lauren London marked the second anniversary of Nispey Hussle‘s death with a heartfelt yet sobering tribute to her lost love, who was gunned down in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019, to the shock of his fans and supporters.
Lauren, who continuously uses her platform to honor Nipsey’s contributions to the culture, captioned a photo of young Nip pictured in front of a Hyde Park sign, affirming her eternal devotion.
“The Day of Ermias’ transition changed the course of my life forever. 2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey,” Lauren wrote.
“In Honor of His life and demonstration…May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally. Your Boogie,” she concluded.
Lauren and Nipsey, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, enjoyed five years together prior to his untimely death. The two shared a four-year-old son named Kross. Nipsey has a 13-year-old daughter named Emani from a previous relationship, and London shares her 11-year-old son Kameron with rapper Lil Wayne.
Nipsey’s death specifically shook his South Los Angeles community as a whole and in the years following, numerous murals and tributes sprung up across the city to remember the slain rapper. The rapper was active in his community and helped launch a STEM center in his hometown one year prior to his death. He was shot just steps away from his apparel store Marathon Clothing.
Nipsey’s suspected killer Eric Holder was arrested days later in Los Angeles and charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and weapons charges. Holder plead not guilty in court. Earlier this week, Holder requested that a judge to reduce his bail from $6.5M to $4M, with his lawyers arguing that he does not pose a flight risk. A second hearing is scheduled for Aril 6, according to the New York Daily News.
On social media Nipsey’s fans and music industry peers like 2 Chainz and The Game, posted tributes to the legacy of ‘Neighborhood Nip.’
Los Angeles Says Goodbye To Nipsey Hussle
Fans starting to show up @ funeral home in South LA where Nipsey Hussle procession will end. @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/MBbtU0bmXa— Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) April 11, 2019
Streets now closed by @LAPDHQ in Hyde Park next to the #NipseyHussle Marathon Clothing store...funeral procession expected to pass through in a couple of hours and there is already a crowd of hundreds of spectators pic.twitter.com/MHGc3uvthV— John Marcus (@john_marcus1) April 11, 2019
Funeral procession arriving at Staples for #nipseyhusslefuneral #nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/NuPzynPEaa— Carlos Granda (@abc7carlos) April 11, 2019
“You’ve been my turn up and my church” 💙 a sweet text from @LaurenLondon to @NipseyHussle featured in the funeral program. pic.twitter.com/uAuv5Rqpdi— Bryann Andreá (@BryannAndrea) April 11, 2019
At Staples Center for the Nipsey Hussle memorial. Order of service below. pic.twitter.com/MgQ9vt9H3o— Andrew Barker (@barkerrant) April 11, 2019
The incense burns strong at the Nipsey Hussle memorial pic.twitter.com/VxXJKJqgJ0— Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) April 11, 2019
Damn @NipseyHussle obituary is beautiful pic.twitter.com/GNo8vD4KLd— tastytuesdayriews 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁 (@kingbirdaveli) April 11, 2019
Fans who couldn’t reserve a ticket for Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service wait outside the @STAPLESCenter. Some are playing music, some are waiting patiently for an extra ticket to become available. Security is trying to clear the entrance on Figueroa St. pic.twitter.com/b6jhVxuIbX— Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) April 11, 2019
Rest In Peace #NIPSEYHUSSLE #Nipfuneral pic.twitter.com/TH7q07jDLr— She Calls Me “Thaddy” 🐻 (@ForeverThad) April 11, 2019
We are here..Funeral home where body of Nipsey Hussle will be brought after Staples Center service. @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk #NipseyHussleMemorial pic.twitter.com/pQhdc5RpCq— Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) April 11, 2019
Today we celebrate The Life of Nipsey Hussle 🏁#CelebrationOfNipseyHussle pic.twitter.com/gr7TFBd2pB— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) April 11, 2019
Motorcade for #NipseyHussle funeral 🙏🏾💙🕊 pic.twitter.com/vc9bEuvuvA— OTRViews (@OTRViews) April 11, 2019
As fans begin to gather to honor #NipseyHussle, a hearse displaying the name of the music legend's funeral home arrived at the Staples Center, #NipseyHussleMemorial pic.twitter.com/3ONlepUqYa— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 11, 2019
Rapper #TI visited the Marathon Clothing store Wednesday night and spoke to @ABC7 - the night before #NipseyHussle funeral and procession through #SouthLA. Watch the full interview tonight at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/bmVIs4L9Qw— Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) April 11, 2019
Fans continue to flock to the site where rapper #NipseyHussle was fatally shot March 31st outside of his store. His funeral procession will roll by early this afternoon. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/dUMXKhnyvL— Jon Baird (@KNXBaird) April 11, 2019
