’10 Things I Hate About You’ Helped Propel These Actors Careers 22 Years Later

10 Things I Hate About You was released 22 years ago today. The film is loosely based on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and launched the careers of many actors who appeared in the cult classic movie. Let’s dive into the significance of the story and how it became the catalyst to the success of actors we know and love today like our good sis, Gabrielle Union.

The movie, inspired by Shakespeare, centers on two very different sister much like the play The Taming of the Shrew. The younger sister, Bianca, can’t get married until her independent sister Katherine is wed. Comparable to the film, 10 Things I Hate About You, the premise is that a teenaged Bianca can’t date until Kat does. The movie used many of the play’s character names and adding a modern twist to the plot points.

In the same breath, by the end of the movie Kate becomes “tamed” just as Katherine does in the play.

There are small details that follow the play’s elements such as how the location shifts from he Italian city of Padua to Padua High School in the film. The story follows the Stratford sisters, which is a nod to William Shakespeare’s hometown, Stratford-upon-Avon.