(From TMZ)

Kelis just got smacked over a $5,000 hair weave. Yes folks, 3 zeroes.

Kelis got the weave at a fancy schmancy Santa Monica salon back in May 2009 but, according to legal docs, the singer never coughed up the dough. This morning, the stylist showed up for the trial, but Kelis didn’t … so the judge entered a default judgment for the full amount.

READ MORE HERE

Let’s hope it’s not for that crazy ass grey weave she’s sporting!!!

VIDEO: Kelis; “Acapella”

Kelis drops is low, hump the floor