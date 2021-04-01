It appears that Jeannie Mai and Young Jeezy are very close to tying the knot. Well, if they haven’t secretly gone ahead and done so already. According to TMZ, the pair appeared before the Fulton County Cleark to obtain a marriage license Monday. Now have six months to seal the deal before their license expires. However, according to Gossip In The City, Jeezy and Jeannie are already married.
The daytime talk show host and the rapper have been an item since 2018 and in March 2020, they announced that they were engaged to marry. Jeezy originally had an elaborate proposal planned, which was set to take place when the couple vacationed in Vietnam last spring. However, plans were thwarted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” a spokesperson for Jeannie told People. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”
The pair met on the set of “The Real” and quietly dated for months before going public with their relationship.
Did Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Secretly Get Married?! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com