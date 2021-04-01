‘Scrubs’ Star Donald Faison Will Portray Powerpuff Girls’ Professor Drake In Live-Action ‘Powerpuff’ CW Series

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The new live-action Powerpuff Girls, now known as Powerpuff, has cast Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium. Fans may know Faison from his role in Scrubs or the classic rom-com 90s film, Clueless. Well, he is back in the latest CW reboot with a fresh look at one of our favorite childhood animated series.

Faison is set to play Professor Drake Utonium, who’s character is described as quirky, debonair, and a pinch narcissistic. For those who remember the nostalgic Cartoon Network series, Powerpuff Girls, Professor Drake is the scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab. Now in the new live-action series, Powerpuff, he’s facing a midlife crisis and he’s determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters.

The new Professor Drake shares his excitement with Instagram in a recent post. Faison shared a side-by-side photo of himself and the original cartoon Professor Drake in his caption, “I tried so hard not to FLEX but I can’t help it. I’m so excited!”

The series picks up on the former American pint-sized superheroes, who are now disillusioned twenty somethings who resent having lost their childhood to non-stop crime fighting. The question is whether or not the three will reunite when the world needs them most. The original animated series created by Craig McCracken gets a fresh look with Faison, alongside main characters, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault and Chloe Bennett tot star as Bubbles, Buttercup and Blossom.

Powerpuff also finds its’ Mojo Jojo in actor Nicholas Podany. Podany will play the villainous character, who was most infamous for terrorizing the town along with other reoccurring villains in the original animated series.

Live-action 'Powerpuff Girls' finds its Mojo Jojo in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Nicholas Podany (via @Variety | https://t.co/rmYzGBfXCm) pic.twitter.com/aFZQrWsxx6 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 1, 2021

On social media, there are varying opinions regarding the live action series flying around. Some fans are hopeful awaiting the show’s return. While other fans are unsure of the show’s new direction.

The CW Powerpuff Girls series is the best direction for the franchise to go and I have absolute faith that it will be widely regarded as a masterpiece by everyone because of how well it recaptures the same energy and spirit of the original series. — Shadow Streak (@AShadowStreak) April 1, 2021

it really bugs me that the Powerpuff Girls live action series is all about the girls "resenting losing their childhood to crime fighting" when anyone who watched the original series knows that the girls actually loved crime fighting and still got to do normal kid stuff pic.twitter.com/12yDihJVtP — ✨CHELLE D☯GGO✨ (@ChelleDoggo) March 31, 2021

Are you looking forward to the live action reboot of Powerpuff coming to CW? Be on the lookout for the classic show’s return to a brand new network soon.

