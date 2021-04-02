Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation Video

Both Saweetie and Quavo are sharing their thoughts after a viral confrontation of the two inside of a North Hollywood elevator went public.
In separate statements to TMZ, the “Icy Girl” said, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.”
Quavo told the outlet, “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”
The Migos’ rapper celebrates his 30th birthday on Friday (April 2).
The alleged incident dates back to 2020 when the two were staying at a North Hollywood condo Saweetie had rented. The two began tussling over a video game compartment box before the footage ends. The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly looking into the incident and wants to speak to both Quavo and Saweetie over what happened.
Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video
"quavo didn't do shit, saweetie hit him first" pic.twitter.com/aOjEjKoVN5— 𝒌𝒂𝒊𝒂 ⁶𓅓 ˣᵒᵗʷᵒᵈ 🌐💚 (@kaia_xotwod) March 30, 2021
beware of the men and women defending Quavo because he did not close fist knock her out. BE FUCKING WARE!!— The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) March 30, 2021
if i ever catch chris brown or quavo in the streets im pulling they spines out like we characters in moral kombat— thigh rider (derogatory) (@vapourwayv) March 30, 2021
when i see quavo in the streets pic.twitter.com/PQC2SIUq2p— ˗ˏˋkmari ˎˊ˗ ¨̮ (@ohkayer) March 30, 2021
That elevator video w/ Quavo and Saweetie ........ wild. Glad they aint together no more. Clearly their relationship only look good on the gram.. it was toxic and abusive asf..— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 30, 2021
Quavo looked at the elevator camera like Jim from The Office.— Ahmed🇸🇴/Invincible the best show out (@big_business_) March 30, 2021
and just like tory lanez you niggas are gonna spend your time and energy defending quavo. it’s definitely something in the water because y’all are not sane— brooklynn🎠 (@BUSYBROOK) March 30, 2021
Quavo is a textbook example of how abusers will gaslight tf out of you in the name of keeping up a public image. He literally tried to make her the villain. I can only imagine how many times he’s made her question who she is. Fuck him.— 5hahem (@shaTIRED) March 30, 2021
before you share that video of Quavo and Saweetie in the elevator....maybe ask yourself if the victims of relationship violence on your timeline really want to see that + the very expected response of men acting dense in the comments— AJ (@ajiswriting) March 30, 2021
The couple publicly broke up on March 19, leaving numerous fans to speculate on determining the exact reason for the split and whether Huncho took back the Bentley he purchased for Saweetie or not. Per numerous sources, the “Icy Girl” is indeed keeping her Bentley.
Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation Video was originally published on theboxhouston.com