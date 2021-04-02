Lil Tjay’s New Project, ‘Destined 2 Win’ Drops Today + Upcoming Collab’s

The 19-year old, Bronx native, Platinum and Gold-certified artist, Lil Tjay, Mr.”Calling My Phone” checked in with QuickSilva to discuss his new album, ‘Destined 2 Win’ which dropped today, April 2, 2021. The album has a bunch of features from some of your favorites like, Moneybagg Yo, Offset and Tyga just to name a few. Quick and LilTjay talked about New York music and Tjay says it hasn’t been the same since Pop Smoke died, Tjay also revealed how his life has changed since his death. A few months ago we were all excited because Bobby Shmurda came home and we got an exclusive from Lil Tjay himself, the two will collab together sometime in the future so be ok the lookout for that, you already know anything with Shmurda on it is going to be fire! Quick and Lil Tjay talked about everything from what type of women he likes to how his life changed since being featured on the XXL 2020 Freshman Class cover.
To get more from Lil Tjay and to get the exclusive on collab with Bobby Shmurda, check out the full interview below:
Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves
God is Good 😌 pic.twitter.com/Ud0PSVX2eH— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 26, 2021
Mannnnn Jordyn Woods video lawd 😫🥴 pic.twitter.com/f8r9TVidNs— It's H🥃⚜ (@Stang5_0Gang) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods buss it challenge. Her ass bouncing to the back of her neck. Delete before my man sees— a baking hun 👩🏾🍳 (@gyaldemshnicker) January 26, 2021
Tristan when he finds out that Jordyn Woods made a Buss it video pic.twitter.com/zCDC51WHAj— Tax Evasion Expert (@Bread_God_) January 26, 2021
I still think about how the Kardashians tried to cancel Jordyn Woods and it back fired pic.twitter.com/6wTWBZ0wQz— Didi🌻 (@_didilulu) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods booty got a 40 inch vertical dawg that mf was jumpin— 🐅Tiger Goods 🐅 (@tigergoods15) January 26, 2021
All niggas at Jordyn Woods bussit challenge😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MJewieVIcf— Alkaline Water King (@freak_cheerios) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods downstairs neighbors when she did the buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/H9Y0RKCuRq— Dwayne (@DwayneWayne25) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods' ass really bounced up past her neck and gave the top of her head a high five on that buss it challenge video. Omg!!! pic.twitter.com/Hd0qE3hMH2— Kenny M (@kennaymart) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods finally did the bussit challenge. What a mighty God we serve pic.twitter.com/ioWWsXnXi0— Beef Bacon Stan Account ➐ (@Almighty___Alex) January 26, 2021
my girl mad at me for watching the jordyn woods buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/d85QCbKbN1— shoob💫 (@subi_lawal14) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods just did the buss it challenge.— kd. 📸✨ (@____justkd) January 26, 2021
That thang is thangin, thangingly
tristan texting jordyn woods after seeing her buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/k80nQR2A8o— 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods just resurrected the Buss It Challenge after Chloe Bailey killed it and I am pleased! pic.twitter.com/f6cys3NPuf— Fuck Daniel Cameron (@ilaugh_last2) January 26, 2021
Lil Tjay’s New Project, ‘Destined 2 Win’ Drops Today + Upcoming Collab’s was originally published on kysdc.com