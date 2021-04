Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The city’s rental assistance program is back starting Monday, April 5th. It was created in 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. More than $30 million will be available from the December 2020 federal coronavirus relief package and from the city government as well. Click the link to start the applications process or click indyrent.org.

Source: WISHTV.com

Indianapolis to reopen rental assistance program was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Hot 96.3: