Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose

DMX Sighting At Elleven45

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

DMX is reportedly in grave condition following an alleged drug overdose.

According to TMZ, the 50-year-old was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after an apparent overdose and it triggered a heart attack.

He’s currently hospitalized in New York where sources have revealed conflicting reports regarding his brain activity.

X has had a long history with substance abuse and recently spent most of 2020 celebrating sobriety as well as his history with Ruff Ryders.

This story is developing. 

 25 mins ago
04.03.21
