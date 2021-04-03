Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Lead $1M Effort To Provide Grassroots Nonprofits With Grants

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

NBA legend Michael Jordan is continuing to push his social justice efforts forward. According to Bleacher Report, Jordan and the Jordan Brand recently unveiled a $1 million initiative to provide grassroots organizations dedicated to fighting racial injustice with grants.

Committed to the Black Community. Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand announce the first cycle of the Community Grants Program, which provides $1 million per year to local organizations focused on improving the lives of Black Americans. Click here for more and how to apply. — Jordan (@Jumpman23) March 31, 2021

The effort is part of a $100 million commitment that Jordan made in the midst of the unrest following the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Under the plan, Jordan vowed to financially support an array of nonprofit organizations centered on eliminating socio-economic barriers faced by marginalized communities, spreading awareness about systemic racism, and advancing education, over the span of a decade. Amongst the organizations that received donations were Black Voter Matters, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Formerly Incarcerated & Convicted People and Families Movement, CBS Sports reported.

Applications for the new grant program are open to United States-based nonprofit organizations that have a track record of leading impactful initiatives focused on the empowerment of the Black community and have an annual budget of $3 million or less. “There is a long history of oppression against Black Americans that holds us back from full participation in American society,” Jordan said in a statement, following the launch of his $100 million effort. “We understand that one of the main ways we can change systemic racism is at the polls. We know it will take time for us to create the change we want to see, but we are working quickly to take action for the Black community’s voice to be heard. I’m all in with Jordan Brand, the Jordan family and our partners, who share a commitment to address the historical inequality that continues to plague Black communities in the U.S.” The submissions for nonprofit grants will be open through April 30.

Jordan has also been dedicated to changing the narrative surrounding healthcare inequities. In October 2020, the NBA Hall of Famer opened a second clinic in Charlotte, North Carolina to support uninsured individuals from underserved communities.

