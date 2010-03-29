Badu Warned Us About The "Window Seat" Video In 2006

Erykah Badu’s “Window Seat” video has gotten a lot of people talking about whether or not her stripping naked was her ultimately conforming to the old adage that sex sells.

Well, the 2006 documentary Before The Music Dies, features Erykah talking about what women need to do to make it in the entertainment industry. Of course, what she’s saying is tongue-in-cheek, but there’s certainly a hint of seriousness in there, whether it relates to her personally or not.

Thanks to Carlton Jordan for reminding me about this!

I dunno about you, but I’m all for Butt Nekkid Wednesdays…

And… for good measure.

