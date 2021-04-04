Bill Introduced To Have Statue Of Trailblazer Shirley Chisholm Added To The Capitol

Political powerhouse Shirley Chisholm’s barrier-breaking contributions will forever be embedded in the fabric of history and an effort has been launched to memorialize her legacy. According to Roll Call, a bill for the creation of a statue of Chisholm—that would live inside of the United States Capitol—has been introduced.
The bill is part of a larger effort to increase the representation of Black women pioneers within the Capitol. Among the vast art collection featured inside of the Washington, D.C. building, civil rights leader Rosa Parks is the only Black woman who has a full-length statue. The lack of art pieces honoring Black women who made history by shaping the political and social landscapes masks the significant contributions they made to pushing the country forward.
The bill to add a statue of Chisholm to the Capitol is being spearheaded by Rep. Yvette D. Clarke. “She showed millions of Black children what was possible. She showed me what was possible. For this and countless other reasons, Congress should honor Chisholm’s life and living legacy,” Rep. Clarke said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Honoring Shirley Chisholm with a statue in the halls of the Capitol does more than memorialize her life. It proves to the millions of Black girls and women in this country that if they achieve, if they strive for greatness, if they better their country and this world, they too may be honored eternally in the United States Capitol.”
The push for the statue of Shirley Chisholm—the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress and the first African American woman to run for the Democratic Party presidential nomination—comes nearly three years after it was announced that a park in her hometown of Brooklyn would be built in her honor. Shirley Chisholm State Park is the largest state park in New York City. 2022 will mark the 50th anniversary of Chisholm’s historic presidential bid.
Black Twitter Celebrates Marcia Fudge's 'Black Auntie Energy' During Viral Press Conference Moment
1.
1 of 12
HUD Secretary Soror Marcia Fudge representing the spirit of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated at the podium and the entire room!— Dr. Lena Gould, EdD, CRNA, FAAN (@DrLenaG) March 19, 2021
I heard you the first time!!
Good Afternoon!! #1913 ♥️ https://t.co/OsnFA8Hysm
2.
2 of 12
Marcia Fudge with the best Cabinet entrance of this admin so far. https://t.co/KxmM1pby9Z— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 19, 2021
3.
3 of 12
Love it! 🙌🏾 Delta Sigma Theta’s Rep. Marcia Fudge ain’t playing with y’all. 💯🔺@repmarciafudge #dst1913 pic.twitter.com/DXZ6pvHYB0— Watch The Yard (@watchtheyard) March 19, 2021
4.
4 of 12
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will now and forever be referenced to as Big Sister HUD— Kamala’s Bayang (@CoreyPTownsend) March 19, 2021
5.
5 of 12
Marcia Fudge: good morning— Brian of Blocksley (@WeatherMane100) March 19, 2021
The press room:
*silence*
Marcia Fudge:
*clears throat*
"I said Good morning" pic.twitter.com/dZw8YbSLsp
6.
6 of 12
Biiiiiitch I CACKLED 🤣☠️— Kameron Michaels (@KameronMichaels) March 19, 2021
I need to Wikipedia Miss Marcia Fudge cause I just KNOW she was a 3rd grade elementary school teacher.
👀👂🏼😂 https://t.co/WWFMytO8K4
7.
7 of 12
The flashbacks! Now you KNOW we all have that ONE Auntie!— 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐃𝐊𝐀 (@roycejonesnews) March 19, 2021
HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge got the manners in the briefing room ALL the way together.
And we love to see it. 😌 pic.twitter.com/KR8fsNyDOJ
8.
8 of 12
One thing y’all gonna learn about Marcia fudge is that she demands respect ✊🏿 i’ll never forget in 2016 at the Democratic national convention The Bernie Bros thought that they could boo & bully every black person that came on stage, Marcia fudge got them to shut TF up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/64uxbvam6d— 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) March 19, 2021
9.
9 of 12
Somebody said she walked up like she was finna read the church ‘nouncements and I am HOWLING!!😩😂🤣😂🤣😂— Drew Comments (@sjs856) March 19, 2021
I love Sista Secretary Marcia Fudge yall! One of my favorite Redz🔺 https://t.co/8ThQAyAB7i
10.
10 of 12
Good Afternoon— Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 19, 2021
to Secretary Marcia Fudge and
to Secretary Marcia Fudge ONLY.
The congregation gonna learn today. 👏🏾🤣☀️pic.twitter.com/FjVkK9fPGa
11.
11 of 12
Nah Marcia Fudge ATE UP this Press Conference today. She has so much knowledge.— delonté.👟 (@dilemmv) March 18, 2021
12.
12 of 12
If “speak when you’re spoken to” were a person...— Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) March 19, 2021
US Secretary of HUD Marcia Fudge ain’t playing games, y’all. 👏🏾
pic.twitter.com/cuZHQSyHLN
Bill Introduced To Have Statue Of Trailblazer Shirley Chisholm Added To The Capitol was originally published on newsone.com